Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.75 ($3.05).

CNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 272 ($3.58) to GBX 268 ($3.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 206.40 ($2.72) on Friday. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.