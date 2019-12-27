TokenPay (TPAY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $90,191.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00001174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $90,191.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063649 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00086072 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000771 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,227.70 or 0.99656415 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,751,170 coins and its circulating supply is 16,561,625 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

