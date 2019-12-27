Crypterium Market Capitalization Hits $33.13 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Crypterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $33.13 million and $60,804.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,718,904 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/@crypterium_io . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com

Buying and Selling Crypterium

Crypterium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Liquid, IDEX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

