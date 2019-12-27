DMarket (DMT) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $959,098.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002304 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Tidex and YoBit. In the last week, DMarket has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00182612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01212172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.