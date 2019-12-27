Blockport (BPT) Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Blockport token can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Blockport has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $12,941.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00182612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01212172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.