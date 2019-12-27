Exosis (EXO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $34,937.00 and $23,805.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001530 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,255.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.53 or 0.01730849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.69 or 0.02643073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00559129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00625803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062062 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00382201 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 480,337 coins and its circulating supply is 315,337 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis' official website is www.exosis.org .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

