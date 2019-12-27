Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas in a report issued on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 835.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE LAC opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.29. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lithium Americas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

