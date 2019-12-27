Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Toro in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Toro’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. Toro has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Toro’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,505,000 after buying an additional 86,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,687,000 after acquiring an additional 146,677 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,369,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,805,000 after buying an additional 32,412 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,989,000 after acquiring an additional 524,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,599,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,878,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

