Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Decreased by Northcoast Research

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Msci in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Msci’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

NYSE MSCI opened at $260.48 on Friday. Msci has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $267.51. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.76 and a 200-day moving average of $237.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Msci by 172.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Msci by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Msci during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Msci by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

