BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $11.02 million and $9,061.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002171 BTC on exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.20 or 0.05958598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001954 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001185 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.