NIX Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. NIX has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $70,572.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,220.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.01736385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.61 or 0.02653923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00559154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00625462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062390 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00382934 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $13.77, $7.50, $18.94, $33.94, $10.39, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

