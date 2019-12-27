Incent Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,546.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Liqui. Incent has a market cap of $4.84 million and $6,546.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00182778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.01216689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025969 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119632 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

