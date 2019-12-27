Function X Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000771 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $171,382.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00063542 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086822 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,234.84 or 0.99799415 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,647,513 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

