Analyzing Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) & RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (NASDAQ:RDEIY)

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Pattern Energy Group pays out 116.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pattern Energy Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Pattern Energy Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group $483.00 million 5.52 $142.00 million $1.45 18.71 RED ELECTRICA C/ADR $2.19 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pattern Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pattern Energy Group and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group 1 7 0 0 1.88 RED ELECTRICA C/ADR 2 3 1 0 1.83

Pattern Energy Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.84, suggesting a potential downside of 4.74%. Given Pattern Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pattern Energy Group is more favorable than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group -19.92% -5.06% -1.89% RED ELECTRICA C/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pattern Energy Group beats RED ELECTRICA C/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The Development Business segment develops and sells renewable energy projects focusing on wind, solar, storage, and transmission primarily in the United States, Canada, Japan,and Mexico. Pattern Energy Group Inc. sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity. The company also provides consultancy, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. was founded in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

