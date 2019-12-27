SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given $33.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $33.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.36) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SpringWorks Therapeutics an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWTX. Cowen started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

