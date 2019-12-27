MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.34 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $3,961.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007091 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

