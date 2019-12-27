e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $531.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00559154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009975 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,931,582 coins and its circulating supply is 17,109,191 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

