Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) vs. Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Comstock Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $13.50 million N/A $11.30 million N/A N/A Comstock Resources $390.25 million 3.70 -$28.63 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 75.64% 35.72% 35.62% Comstock Resources 14.55% 15.14% 3.81%

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 0 4 1 0 2.20

Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $8.63, indicating a potential upside of 13.49%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2018, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 5,075 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

