Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 43.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 51.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.62. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.67%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

