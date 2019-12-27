Brokerages Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.30). Verrica Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRCA shares. ValuEngine cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $314,960.88. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 150,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $412.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

