Brokerages Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $59.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $59.71.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $77,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,347,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $13,124,520.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,860,650. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Motco lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

