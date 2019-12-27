Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Raymond James

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $7.76 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,796,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,919,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,918,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

