Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Receives Hold Rating from Argus

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Argus in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $95.83 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.30. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,821,245,000 after purchasing an additional 559,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after buying an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,926,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,643,000 after acquiring an additional 139,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,608,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.