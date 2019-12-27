Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Dec 27th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCM opened at $14.45 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $271.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

