Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.94. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $64.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

