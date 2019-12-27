Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWCMY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Alumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Alumina stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. Alumina has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Analyst Recommendations for Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

