Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price at C$7.97

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$5.32 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$4.23 and a one year high of C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

