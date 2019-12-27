Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of STWRY opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Software has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alumina Limited Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Alumina Limited Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. Target Price at C$7.97
Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. Target Price at C$7.97
Software AG Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Software AG Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
North American Construction Group Ltd Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
North American Construction Group Ltd Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Analysts Set Precision Drilling Corp PT at C$3.61
Analysts Set Precision Drilling Corp PT at C$3.61
$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. This Quarter
$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report