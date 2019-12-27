Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Software in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of STWRY opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Software has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

