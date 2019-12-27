North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. ValuEngine downgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

NOA stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $336.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.34 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

