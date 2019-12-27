Analysts Set Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) PT at C$3.61

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been given an average rating of “Strong Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE:PD opened at C$1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.79. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$4.05.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$375.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.