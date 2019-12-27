$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.18. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSUR. ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth $104,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 71,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSUR opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.85. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $517.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

