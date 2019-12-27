Brokerages Set Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) PT at €14.58

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.58 ($16.96).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €18.20 ($21.16) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.30 ($13.14) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1 year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

