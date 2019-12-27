Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 1,463.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463.33 ($19.25).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56) on Tuesday. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,144 ($15.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,074 ($27.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,861.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,636.30.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Diploma will post 6497.0003531 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alumina Limited Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Alumina Limited Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. Target Price at C$7.97
Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. Target Price at C$7.97
Software AG Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Software AG Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
North American Construction Group Ltd Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
North American Construction Group Ltd Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Analysts Set Precision Drilling Corp PT at C$3.61
Analysts Set Precision Drilling Corp PT at C$3.61
$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. This Quarter
$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report