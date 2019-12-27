Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 1,463.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463.33 ($19.25).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56) on Tuesday. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,144 ($15.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,074 ($27.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,861.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,636.30.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Diploma will post 6497.0003531 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

