Blacer Coin Trading 33.4% Lower This Week (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00643098 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001080 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000681 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

