ShowHand Price Tops $0.0000 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. ShowHand has a total market cap of $17,259.00 and $2.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00183211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01217066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.