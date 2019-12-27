GravityCoin (GXX) Market Capitalization Hits $104,794.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $104,794.00 and $2,819.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00183211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01217066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,009,178 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

