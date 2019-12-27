LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Tops One Day Volume of $238.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $478,124.00 and $238.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

