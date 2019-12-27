LIFE (LIFE) 1-Day Volume Tops $17,232.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. LIFE has a market cap of $614,844.00 and $17,232.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00183211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01217066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

