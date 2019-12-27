DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Reaches $319,464.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $319,464.00 and $899.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

