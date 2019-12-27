OAX Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, OAX has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $598,565.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00183211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01217066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, LATOKEN and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

