Sentinel Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $38,438.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

