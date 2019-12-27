U Network (UUU) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, U Network has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top and DDEX. U Network has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $100,915.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

