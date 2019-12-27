Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $215,832.00 and approximately $3,938.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00183211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01217066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol's official Twitter account is @

Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

