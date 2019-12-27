ATBCoin Reaches Market Cap of $36,310.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. ATBCoin has a market cap of $36,310.00 and $41,030.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,211.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02663689 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00546569 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000498 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

