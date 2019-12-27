Short Interest in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rises By 47.7%

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the November 28th total of 635,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $105,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,966,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,861 shares of company stock worth $1,869,903. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,570,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 261,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. Universal Forest Products has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.17%.

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

