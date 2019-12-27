Short Interest in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Drops By 58.0%

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the November 28th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. VEON has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

VEON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sberbank CIB lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. TT International acquired a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,410,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 68.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,337,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,344,000 after buying an additional 21,762,727 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 8,472.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,544,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 7,456,455 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at about $21,902,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 477.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,765,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,770 shares during the period. 18.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

