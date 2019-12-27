THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Short Interest Update

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the November 28th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TCRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of THL Credit stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. THL Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $197.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 55.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that THL Credit will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is currently 78.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in THL Credit by 20.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in THL Credit by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in THL Credit by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

