Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,340,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 28th total of 13,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,659,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

TXN opened at $128.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.86. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,884,431,000 after purchasing an additional 599,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,856,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,554,000 after acquiring an additional 132,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,882,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104,543 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,845 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

