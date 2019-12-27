Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Update

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the November 28th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TRMT stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 207.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 101,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

