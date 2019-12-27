Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR)

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 680 call options on the company. This is an increase of 844% compared to the average volume of 72 call options.

THOR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Synthorx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synthorx by 31.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Synthorx by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Synthorx during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Synthorx during the third quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Synthorx during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THOR opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -10.79. Synthorx has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Synthorx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

